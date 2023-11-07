Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Talks for Today; Wednesday Meeting Expected

After meeting for several hours today, SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have wrapped talks for today but are expected to meet again on Wednesday.

After reports that the studios & streamers had adjusted the language of its "Last, Best & Final" offer to the union, negotiations between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have wrapped for the day – with more talks expected on Wednesday. SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini led today's talks, which reportedly saw the two still hammering out agreements on several issues while also addressing how the framework of a tentative agreement could come together. NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, Disney's Bob Iger, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos were not directly involved in today's talks – though Zaslav & Iger are expected to address the strike during Warner Bros Discovery's and Disney's respective Q4 earnings reports.

Last Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting on Friday revealed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the studios & streamers submitted what it called its "Last, Best, and Final Offer" – which the union spent Saturday, Sunday & part of Monday reviewing before offering a response later on Monday. Since that time, formal and side conversations have been taking place between both sides – leading us to this Wednesday, the 188th day of the strike.

