SAG-AFTRA Defends Halloween Costume Rules, Clarifies Kids Question

SAG-AFTRA released a statement on Friday regarding its Halloween costume guidelines, which is getting some pushback from union members.

Remember how we said earlier that we're pretty sure SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland have had better weeks? After receiving some less-than-stellar reactions from union members (including from Ex-SAG-AFTRA President Melissa Gilbert, see below) regarding the Halloween costume rules sent out to members to keep them in compliance with strike rules. Now, SAG-AFTRA has responded with a new statement – which seems to be about 99% "what we already knew" and 1% "It does not apply to anyone's kids." Here's the statement: "SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone's kids. We are on strike for important reasons and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members and finally put our industry back to work."

SAG-AFTRA: Gilbert on Halloween Guidelines: "We Look Like A Joke"

Earlier, Gilbert weighed in on the subject via Instagram – and she wasn't happy. TaggingDrescher and Crabtree-Ireland in the comments section of her repost of actor Kevin Zegers' (ABC's The Rookie: Feds) original post, Gilbert wrote, "THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally, no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you're going to make this rule go away… and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily, and this is what you have to say…c'mon guys…." Gilbert's repost also included Zegers' original caption from his post: "'Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.' This is the kind of silly bullshit that keeps us on strike. 'Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time'" (while also tagging Drescher). Here's a look at Gilbert's & Zegers' Instagram posts addressing the SAG-AFTRA/Halloween costumes issue:

THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you're going to make this rule go away….and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say…c'mon guys….@officialfrandrescher @duncanci

