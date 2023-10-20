Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, halloween, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA Ex-President on Halloween Guidelines: "We Look Like A Joke"

Ex-SAG-AFTRA President Melissa Gilbert called out the union's leadership over the posted Halloween costume guidelines from earlier this week.

In a post earlier today, we discussed how SAG-AFTRA had been having a very "interesting" week on a number of fronts – including the actors' union posting Halloween costume guidelines to guarantee that members keep in compliance with strike deadlines by not dressing up as popular characters from any of the struck companies comprising the AMPTP and posting them on social media (which you can check out in the graphic below). Now, Ex-SAG-AFTRA President Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) has weighed in on the subject via Instagram – and it doesn't sound like she's a big fan in any way, shape, or form. Tagging current SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in the comments section of her repost of actor Kevin Zegers' (ABC's The Rookie: Feds) original post, Gilbert wrote, "THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally, no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you're going to make this rule go away… and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily, and this is what you have to say…c'mon guys…." Gilbert's repost also included Zegers' original caption from his post: "'Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.' This is the kind of silly bullshit that keeps us on strike. 'Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time'" (while also tagging Drescher).

Here's a look at Gilbert's & Zegers' Instagram posts addressing the SAG-AFTRA/Halloween costumes issue:

THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you're going to make this rule go away….and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say…c'mon guys….@officialfrandrescher @duncanci

