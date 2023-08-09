Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA: Interim Agreements "Opposite of Waivers," "Undermine" AMPTP

SAG-AFTRA's Fran Drescher & Duncan Crabtree-Ireland defended interim agreements, explaining why they're an important tool against the AMPTP.

Late last month, SAG-AFTRA leadership released a lengthy statement regarding the practice of interim agreements. In large part, the move was done as a response to the criticisms that comedian/actress Sarah Silverman and others have lodged against the union and fellow members who chose to take roles in independent, SAG-AFTRA-approved projects even as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue on. Some of the issues on the table include how some independent projects may very well end up being distributed by struck companies and how having some actors working while others aren't is creating a growing schism within the union. On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland offered additional insight to the membership regarding why interim agreements were being used. You can check out the full statement here – but here's a look at the main points addressed:

Why Interim Agreements? "A key element in our strike strategy is our Interim Agreement, which is being granted to certain vetted and truly independent productions. Along with the many other nonstruck contracts our members can currently work, these agreements give journeymen performers and crew the opportunity to pay their bills and put food on the table by working on these indie projects — projects which are not only agreeing to all the terms in our last offer to the AMPTP but all the righteous proposals our members deserve that the studios rejected."'

Isn't an Interim Agreement Just Another Name for "Waiver"? "Our interim agreements are quite literally the opposite of 'waivers.' There are no passes, exceptions, or exemptions being given to anyone. Productions must agree to all our terms, or that work is struck."

Interim Agreements Are Meant to "Undermine" AMPTP: "These agreements are also designed to undermine the production slates and timing of the AMPTP companies and ensure that they come back to the table. Until they do, they will not be able to distribute content made under our Interim Agreement without paying our members in those projects higher residuals and revenue share. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity, and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to our deal."

Interim Agreements Show That SAG-AFTRA's Terms Are Realistic: "These interim agreements demonstrate that the terms we proposed to the AMPTP are not 'unrealistic.' They are fair. And if these independent productions are able to agree to them, then the billion- and trillion-dollar companies should be able to as well!"

