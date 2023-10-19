Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, hollywood, SAG-AFTRA, wga

Hollywood Stars Offer 3-Year, $150M Plan to Aid SAG-AFTRA Strike End

Hollywood names such as George Clooney, Tyler Perry & Scarlett Johansson pitched SAG-AFTRA on a proposal they believed could end the strike.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that a number of major names (including George Clooney, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry & Scarlett Johansson) met with SAG-AFTRA leadership (including Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland) to discuss the state of the strike and what could be done to quicken a deal between the actors' union and the AMPTP. Well, for those of you who read that and rolled your eyes, Deadline Hollywood went live with a report earlier today that might have you rethinking that. Reportedly, the actors presented a plan to union leadership that would see "the town's biggest earners defraying the costs to AMPTP signatories by eliminating the [$1M] cap on membership dues," which could then be used to address health benefits and other areas of SAG-AFTRA concern. In addition, the plan includes a formula for a residual system that would see "the lowest names on the call sheet who most need the money the first to be paid" (with the proposal reportedly being sent to the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee by the union's leadership for consideration).

"A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution," Clooney shared in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We've offered to remove the cap on dues, which would bring over $50 million to the union annually. Well over $150 million over the next three years. We think it's fair for us to pay more into the union. We also are suggesting a bottom-up residual structure — meaning the top of the call sheet would be the last to collect residuals, not the first. These negotiations will be ongoing, but we wanted to show that we're all in this together and find ways to help close the gap on actors getting paid."

