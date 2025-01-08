Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, sag awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards

SAG Awards Nominations Event Canceled Due to CA Storm, Wildfires

In light of the California windstorm and wildfires, SAG has canceled its live in-person presentation of the 31st Annual SAG Awards nominees.

With the Southern California windstorm and wildfires continuing to devastate the area, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) announced that today's live in-person presentation of the nominees for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been canceled. "In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles," read the statement released by SAG overnight. "Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30 am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe and thank you for your continued support."

SAG Award-nominated actress Joey King (A Family Affair, We Were The Lucky Ones) and Golden Globe Nominated actor Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, They/Them) were set to announce the nominees on, with the nominations originally set to stream exclusively on Netflix's YouTube channel beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. On Tuesday, a number of events (screenings, premieres, etc.) were canceled as the Pacific Palisades fire continued to rage on, even leading to Prime Video's Fallout to delay returning to resume work on the second season.

Produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streamed live globally on Netflix on Sunday, February 23rd, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award—SAG-AFTRA's highest honor. Silent House Productions returns to produce this year's ceremony. Jon Brockett, along with Silent House Productions' Emmy winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, will serve as executive producers.

