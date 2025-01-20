Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days S01E02: "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho" Review: Sweet, Preachy

Netflix's Sakamoto Days Season 1 Episode 2: "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho" was sweet and heartwarming - and a tad bit morally preachy.

Netflix's Sakamoto Days Season 1 Episode 2, "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho," was another great episode. We got some insight into Sakamoto and his life with Aoi. It was very sweet and heartwarming. It was a tad morally preachy, but I can live with that. I love what I have seen of them so far, and I look forward to seeing where things go from here.

Did I mention I love that Netflix has the Latin American Spanish dub? This makes me always so happy. The episode starts off with Shin singing Sakamoto's praises about how well he did the day before. This gets to Aoi's ears, and she clips out, asking Sakamoto if he is back to killing people, threatening to leave him if so. He immediately assures her that is not the case and asks Shin to shut up. Aoi mentioned something about a family rule, but Sakamoto refused to answer.

They later head on to run errands, which turns out it was to get pork buns. While everything is going well, they get involved in saving a girl who is about to get killed by the mafia. Of course, they help her. However, Lu Shaotang turns out to be the daughter of another mafia boss. They are after her to get the key to her family's safe after killing off the rest of her family. It was shot, sweet, and sad. However, they get caught pretty fast and have to face off against the twin assassins, Son Hee and Bacho.

Thanks to Sakamoto the battle does not take too long. He manages to finish them off quickly, and they deliver the twins to the mafia boss who sent them. As things start getting ugly and the guns come out, we see Sakamoto's memory through Shin. Turns out Aoi knew about his field of work and was refusing to accept any presents from him. She made it clear she would leave unless he changed his work and proceeded to demonstrate using herself as an example and jumping down from very high up. Sakamoto jumped right after and hugged her, but ultimately, the snow was what saved them.

This was the only part I felt was a little preachy, but I can understand where Aoi is coming from. Completely. His rule for Sakamoto from then on was to not kill anyone. I should hope this would be everyone's rule. And so we come back to the present, and they manage to finish off the mafia boss without killing. We get to see what Lu Shaotang's safe actually looks like and they share a nice moment with her as they eat the squished pork buns and sake. The next morning we see she has joined the crew at Sakamoto's convenience store. I live for these two already, and I cannot wait to see how they manage to get out of the mafia's spotlight after everything that transpired.

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Ep. 2: "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 Netflix's Sakamoto Days Season 1 Episode 2, "Vs. Son Hee and Bacho," was another great episode. We got some insight into Sakamoto and his life with Aoi. It was very sweet and heartwarming. It was a tad morally preachy, but I can live with that. I love what I have seen of them so far, and I look forward to seeing where things go from here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!