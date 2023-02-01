Samoa Joe Wins TNT Title in Violent AEW Dynamite Main Event Not even a thumbtack-bedazzled hoodie could save Darby Allin from losing the TNT Champion to Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite. Oh, and Wardlow's back.

Samoa Joe is once again the TNT Champion, defeating Darby Allin to win back the title in a bloody, violent no holds barred match to conclude tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio. Darby Allin opened the match by donning a thumbtack-bedazzled hoodie and hurling himself at Joe, but Allin's own antics proved to be his undoing in the end, as Joe got the pin after a muscle buster off the ropes and onto the wooden floor of the ring from which Allin had previously removed the canvas and padding.

After the match, the new champion's celebration was brief as Wardlow made his return, looking for revenge on Joe and chasing him from the ring. For Allin, the loss marked the end of a brief but action-packed second run with the belt. Allin won the title from Joe on January 4th, less than one month ago, but successfully defended the belt five times before losing to Joe again tonight. This is Joe's second run with the title, which he first won from Wardlow last November.

Watch highlights from Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin and its aftermath from AEW Dynamite below.