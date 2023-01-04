Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship for Second Time on AEW Dynamite

For the second time in his career, Darby Allin is the TNT Champion, defeating Samoa Joe to win the belt in the main event of AEW Dynamite. The match capped of the first night of what AEW billed as a new era for the company, as Dynamite underwent a revamp to its graphics and stage for the first episode of 2023. The victory by the fan-favorite Allin could even distract AEW fans from the disappointment of Saraya's mystery partner next week apparently not being Mercedes Moné, though The Chadster hopes fans never forget and make Tony Khan pay for everything he's done to The Chadster.

Allin opened the match by attacking Joe on the ramp and immediately hitting a Swanton Bomb onto a standing Joe, all before the bell rang. The match eventually got started, and it didn't slow down, with Allin and Joe's styles working well together to produce a violent and fast-paced matchup. In a surprise ending that required two Coffin Drops, Allin was victorious. Sting came out to celebrate with Allin and end the show. The Chadster chucked the remainder of his White Claw seltzer at the television in disgust over AEW giving the first Dynamite of 2023 such a satisfying ending.

Allin held the TNT Championship for 186 days in his last run, winning the belt from Cody Rhodes at Full Gear in November 2020 and losing it to Miro the following May on Dynamite. Hopefully, his next reign doesn't last as long because the AEW fans don't deserve to be happy. You can watch highlights from Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship below.