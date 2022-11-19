Full Gear: Samoa Joe Now Has Two Belts and Wardlow Has None

Samoa Joe pinned Powerhouse Hobbs to win the TNT Championship from Wardlow in a triple threat match at AEW Full Gear. The win made Joe a double champion and got the TNT title off Wardlow without Wardlow having to take a pin or submit. It's this kind of clever booking that's just TOTALLY UNFAIR of Tony Khan to use in The Chadster's opinion, proving that AEW fights dirty in the wrestling ratings wars. It's a good thing that the wrestling business has The Chadster around to call AEW out on this disrespectful behavior.

Welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. As the only unbiased journalist in all of pro wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you his honest, objective opinion on tonight's PPV. And The Chadster's opinion is that it stinks! Tony Khan is booking this show for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's fair at all!

AEW Full Gear Results: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Three of the largest men in AEW collided in a triple threat match, and The Chadster can't help but feel like this was a personally targeted insult. Come on… where would you normally expect to see three very large men compete in a triple threat match? That's right. WWE. AEW should stick to tiny flippy floppers and stop trying to muscle in on WWE's territory in The Cahdster's opinion.

Because it was especially disrespectful to WWE, The Chadster felt even more guilty about sort-of enjoying it. The Chadster can't help it. He's been watching WWE since the day he was born so he just loves this style of match. The Chadster is sorry, WWE! The Chadster will make it up to you by writing a thousand more articles complaining about AEW!

Samoa Joe won the match by choking out Powerhouse Hobbs. It was the only way to get that title off of Wardlow, since Wardlow didn't have to get pinned or submit. Hobbs seemed to earn Wardlow's respect during the match. Maybe they will form a team called Warhobbs to replace Warjoe.

Now Wardlow has no title, but Samoa Joe has two. And The Chadster has something like four more matches to sit through tonight. The Chadster's wife has fallen asleep on the couch, mid-text to that guy Gary. The Chadster is really all alone out here, being personally targeted by Tony Khan and enduring it for the good of wrestling journalism. The Chadster hopes all of you readers appreciate what The Chadster is doing for you.

Watch highlights from the match below.

AEW Full Gear Coverage on Bleeding Cool

Coverage of AEW Full Gear is being brought to you today by The Chadster, against The Chadster's wishes. The Chadster would love nothing more than to enjoy his Saturday in peace without Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster bleeding into every aspect of The Chadster's life, but unfortunately, The Chadster's bosses at Bleeding Cool are apparently on Tony Khan's payroll because they're forcing The Chadster to cover the PPV.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

For more live coverage of AEW Full Gear, and information on how to watch, head to this hub page, though The Chadster wishes you would do literally anything else.