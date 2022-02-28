Samuel L. Jackson Not Buying Joe Rogan's N-Word "Apology" & Excuses

While he may be reprising his role as Nick Fury in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson isn't making any secret of how he feels about Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan's "apology" and rationale for using the N-word. Grammy-winner India Arie was one of the first to publically call out and cite examples of Rogan's use of the word, which resulted in the streaming service pulling a number of episodes and Rogan offering what many consider to be a non-apology apology in which he called the social media backlash to his past comments a "political hit job."

During an interview with UK's The Times, Jackson made it clear that one of the biggest problems he had with the Rogan situation was how "comfortable" he felt using the N-word. "He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it, but he shouldn't have said it. It's not the context, dude — it's that he was comfortable doing it. Say you're sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining." For those who bring up Jackson's frequent creative collaborator, writer/director Quentin Tarantino, the actor makes it clear that there is no double standard because Tarantino makes the N-word "an element of what the story is about. A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That's wrong." While some will counter with Jackson and Tarantino's 2021 film Django Unchained (which includes the word being used hundreds of times), Jackson argues that the film was consistent with the dialogue spoken in the 1850s. "While we were rehearsing 'Django Unchained,' Leo [DiCaprio] said, 'I don't know if I can say [the N-word] this many times,'" Jackson revealed. "Me and Quentin said that you have to. Every time someone wants an example of overuse of the N-word, they go to Quentin — it's unfair. He's just telling the story and the characters do talk like that. When Steve McQueen does it, it's art. He's an 'artiste.' Quentin's just a popcorn filmmaker."