Sandman So Extra, Gaiman Goes God & Buffy Pauses: BCTV Daily Dispatch

All you people can't you see, can't you see/How your love's affecting our reality/Every time we're down/You can make it right/And that makes you larger than life… but not quite as large as the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to the Backstreet Boys & "Larger Than Life" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Neil Gaiman "finally" (maybe we were late to the game?) confesses to being God… kinda. Speaking of Gaiman… fans of Netflix's The Sandman were delivered a gift in the form of a "bonus" 11th episode. And do you remember that Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot that was announced back in 2018? Well, it seems like it's "on pause" now (and that's not the kinda wording you want to hear about your project).

Plus, we look at The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane discussing Season 4 being a "blank slate;" Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio & Mary Mouser reflecting on life inside the franchise; ABC looking at an "Ally McBeal" sequel spinoff series; Aaron Paul promising that Better Call Saul was the last of Jesse Pinkman; CM Punk "losing his smile;" Showtime's Yellowjackets welcoming Elijah Wood to Season 2; HBO Max pulling about 200 older Sesame Street episodes; Rick and Morty unleashed the global, "living" episode, "Wormageddon;" Jenna Coleman (The Sandman) discusses the possibility of a Doctor Who return & tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, August 20, 2022:

Paper Girls: How Jason Mantzoukas' Gift Led to Ali Wong Joining Cast

American Gigolo Trailer #2: Jon Bernthal's Julian Kaye Wants Answers

The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"

Cobra Kai Stars Ralph Macchio & Mary Mouser Go "Beyond the Bonsai"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Being "On Pause" Is Not A Good Sign

Ally McBeal: ABC Eyes Sequel, New Lead; Flockhart Approached to Return

The Sandman E11 A Dream of a Thousand Cats, Calliope Official Images

Better Call Saul "Last Time We're Going to See Pinkman": Aaron Paul

Cobra Kai Composer Zach Robinson Shares Killer New Season 5 Track

Archer S13 Teaser: Sterling's Really Committed to Moist Yet Firm Skin

Has CM Punk Lost His Smile? Latest Feud Blurs Lines of Work and Shoot

The Lord of the Rings: TROP: Bear McCreary Soundtrack Now Available

Yellowjackets S02 Welcomes Elijah Wood; Role Will "Challenge" Misty

Sesame Street Loses Some History as HBO Max Pulls About 200 Episodes

The Sandman Star Jenna Coleman on Doctor Who Return: "It Could Happen"

House of the Dragon: GOT Prequel Has Big Fan in WBD CEO David Zaslav

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience

Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (At Least On Lucifer)

Black Mirror Season 6: Hayek, Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Join Cast

HBO Max Backlash, She-Hulk, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Sandman S01E11 Bonus Adapts A Dream of a Thousand Cats, Calliope

