Cobra Kai Composer Zach Robinson Shares Killer New Season 5 Track

Cobra Kai composer Zach Robinson announced his Season 5 track "Once Upon a Time in the Valley" (with Leo Birenberg). In his tweet, he also previewed the new album artwork from Matty Ryan Tobin, featuring the overreaching hood of a cobra injecting its fangs into the city landscape (you can check out a preview at the end of the article). Robinson, who has been with the series since its YouTube days in 2018, has also worked on several other projects, including Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Die Hart, CBS' Good Sam, and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Season five picks up immediately after the events of the All-Valley Karate Tournament that saw Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) make his move after Cobra Kai wins in a controversial fashion after it's discovered he paid off the referee in the deciding bout between Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). He also frames co-founder and his former Army captain John Kreese (Martin Kove) for the assault on Stingray (Paul Walter-Hauser), who was desperate to do anything to rejoin the dojo. As Cobra Kai's sole owner, Terry ramps up his expansion efforts by hiring new sensei to further recruitment efforts. Also joining the fold in season five is the second The Karate Kid Part III alum after Griffith to join the Netflix series in Sean Kanan, who reprises his role as Mike Barnes.

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) are trying to formulate a way to stop Terry while their respective dojos in Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang are shut down. Season five of Cobra Kai, which also stars Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Alicia Hanna-Kim, Dallas Dupree Young, and Griffin Santopietro, premieres September 9th on Netflix.

"Once Upon a Time in the Valley" is streaming everywhere. Listen now and prepare your bodies for Cobra Kai season 5! pic.twitter.com/7R6EFyjmG4 — Zach Robinson (@zachrobinson) August 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet