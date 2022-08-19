HBO Max Backlash, She-Hulk, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You look so perfect standing there/In my American Apparel underwear/And I know now that I'm so down/I made a mix-tape straight out of '94/I've got your ripped skinny jeans lying on the floor/And I know now that I'm so down… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to 5 Seconds of Summer & "She Looks So Perfect" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! HBO Max gets serious social media backlash after the latest wave of shows is pulled from the streamer. Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a ton of end-credit-interest in Steve Rogers' sex life. And speaking of HBO Max, the Harley Quinn showrunners talk spinoff Noonan's and share their philosophy on the series as it (hopefully) moves ahead with a new season.

Plus, we look at Netflix's Grendel, HBO's Euphoria, Amazon's The Boys, the "Stargate Universe" legacy, anime One-Punch Man, Peacock's A Friend of the Family, Amazon/BBC's The English, Paramount+'s "Star Trek Day," Apple TV+'s Godzilla and the Titans, ABC's Avalon, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, Netflix's The Midnight Club, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Disney+'s Loki, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Black Mirror, the sale of The CW & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, August 19, 2022:

Grendel: Netflix Live-Action Series Getting Matt Wagner Project Tie-In

Euphoria: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer & More Shine in Season 2 Bloopers

The Boys: Cameron Coleman Says "Woke Mob" to Blame for VNN+ Demise

Stargate Universe Producer on Series Being Unique Franchise Departure

One-Punch Man Season 3: Manga Creators Tease Return of Popular Anime

A Friend of the Family: Peacock Crime Series Shares Teaser, Images

She-Hulk Writer Jessica Gao on Importance of That Bar Bathroom Scene

The English: Amazon, BBC Release Emily Blunt Series First-Look Images

Star Trek Day: Picard, Discovery, SNW, Nichelle Nichols Tribute & More

Godzilla and the Titans: Mari Yamamoto Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

Avalon Series Teams Neve Campbell, Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E01 "Evie / Joe" Now Available For Free

Harley Quinn Showrunners on Spinoff, S04, Being DCU's "Cheers" & More

She-Hulk: [SPOILER] Responds to End-Credits Scene Love & Appreciation

The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong Series Images Released

Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone Series Offers BTS Look

Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Recovering from Cardiac Incident

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Intros Viewers to Elrond, The Southlands

House of the Dragon Promo: You Want Dragons? Oh, They've Got Dragons

Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson Isn't Playing When It Comes To Spoilers

HBO Max Fallout: Summer Camp Island Team React to Series Being Pulled

Black Mirror S06: Rory Culkin Reportedly Joins Netflix Series Cast

Doctor Who: William Hartnell's Season 2 Getting Blu-Ray Boxset

She-Hulk Showrunner Jessica Gao Promises "A Very Sex-Positive Show"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Hypes Season 2 Kirk-Spock Meeting

The CW Sale: It's Your Move, ABC, CBS, NBC & FOX: BCTVDD Editorial

