The Sandman Star Jenna Coleman on Doctor Who Return: "It Could Happen"

Between current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall wrapping up their run with a final special this fall and the debut of incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) in Series 14 (which recent rumblings have the premiere in 2024), there's the small matter of incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and that 60th-anniversary event. So far, we know that David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris will be taking part. But based on what Tennant had to say at a recent convention panel, fans "aren't even close to the whole story" and that he filmed with "many other people" that folks haven't seen through leaked set images. Could one of those familiar faces be Jenna Coleman (already enjoying spinoff-level praise for her work as Johanna Constantine in Netflix's series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman)? Speaking with Best magazine, Coleman kept the door open for a return to the long-running BBC series. "It could happen in the future, who knows? I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS," Coleman responded. And it sounds like a lot of the willingness to return has to do with her "incredible" experience on the show with Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith and Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi. "I took away so much from my time working with Peter [Capaldi], Matt [Smith], and the rest of the cast and crew on something so loved and revered. It was such a special time in my life," she shared.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.