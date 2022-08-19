Better Call Saul "Last Time We're Going to See Pinkman": Aaron Paul

When you're putting together what we're sure will be your rather long list of reasons why the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul may have been one of the best single seasons of television ever, make sure to add "knew how to utilize Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman" to that list. Because instead of just bringing them in to make fans happy, the team waited until the right time when it would work best for both series. And in the end, Walter & Jesse's appearance helped change forever how we rewatch Breaking Bad. But after 11 seasons, two shows, and a film, Gilligan & Gould's universe has come to an end. But could there still be a little more Jesse Pinkman in Paul's future? That was a question he was asked during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter… and Paul didn't mince words with his response.

"It's kinda like reconnecting with a very familiar friend. You can be away from that friend for some time, but when you are back in each other's company, it's like no time has passed. We all know our characters so well, having played them for years, so it felt good," Paul explained when asked if it was easy to get back into character after so long. And that's when Paul made it clear about any future Pinkman returns, adding, " I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me, but I can confidently say that ['Better Call Saul'] was the last time we're going to see Pinkman. So it was a nice farewell." Describing his run as "a fun ride," Paul shared a story from the end of Breaking Bad that he felt fit the moment: "When we were finishing up 'Breaking Bad,' Michael Slovis, our incredible DP, gave us all this really beautiful wrap gift and a note with a Dr. Suess quote that said, 'Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.' So I'm holding on to that."

