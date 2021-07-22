Sarah Michelle Gellar No Fan of MOTU OG Series; Why Teela's No Buffy

After all of the teasers, trailers, preview images, and promises, Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now less than twenty-four hours away from hitting streaming screens around the world. Picking up where the original '80s cartoon left off, MOTU: Revelation is set to expand the franchise's universe and present characters you only thought you knew in bold, new ways. Which is a nice way of us saying that we've seen the first batch of episodes and to be blunt? Smith's take turned us into the kind of MOTU fan we never were with the original series. Someone else who wasn't a big fan of the original series was Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who voices Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's most trusted ally Teela. In the following EW interview highlights, Gellar explains why the '80s series never worked for her, what sets MOTU: Revelation apart from its predecessor, and what the essential difference is between Teela and Buffy Summers.

Gellar Didn't Find MOTU Accessible Growing Up: "There was no way into that story for me growing up because all of the women were afterthought characters. They didn't hold the power and the storylines weren't about them," Gellar explained." In fact, Gellar says look no further than Prince Adam aka He-Man's most trusted ally Teela and how she was kept in the dark for so long: "She was in every episode and not even really part of the journey story then."

For Gellar, MOTU: Revelation Gives Everyone a Chance to Be in On the Action: "I think what's so great about this is that there are characters for everybody and you can relate to different parts of each of the characters, even Adam. It was sort of there in the original. There was no depth to him. Now you get what it's like to be these two people and keep these secrets. There's just so much more to enjoy."

Aside from Gellar Portraying Both Characters, Buffy Summers & Teela Are Quite Different: "Buffy was always being told she had the power and it was about her learning what that journey of acceptance was like. Nobody gave Teela any power," Gellar explained. "It was about her learning that she always had the power within her, which I think is something that's much more relatable to the average person because the average person is not a superhero. That journey, I think, was really exciting. She also just looks so badass. Just the haircut, the undercut, the whole vibe excited me because, let's be honest, if that was live-action, nobody's looking at that character going, 'Oh, that's Sarah. That's who we need in that role.' That is the kind of role that I would never get the chance to play live."

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

