Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why We Have Dolly Parton to Thank For "Buffy" Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals that Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and how she reacted when Parton praised the series.

While she's been hitting the road to promote her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar has also been gracious enough to cover a lot of territory when it comes to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For this go-around, Gellar is checking in with Jimmy Fallon (yeah, we know) on NBC's The Tonight Show to discuss what life's been like for her on both sides of the camera. And while the entire interview is worth your time (especially when Gellar compares/contrasts "Buffy" with Wolf Pack), it's the reveal at the 2:50 mark that grabbed our attention by the collar. Now, maybe this makes me a bad "Buffy" fan, but I didn't realize that the amazing Dolly Parton was a producer on BTVS (albeit a "silent" producer). Gellar discusses that very fact with Fallon, as well as how she reacted after Parton praised the series & she realized that Parton knew who she was.

Here's a look at Gellar's interview with Fallon from Tuesday night, followed by a look back at some other "Buffy" thoughts that Gellar had to share:

In a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show her children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).