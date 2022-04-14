Satnam Singh Debuts on AEW Dynamite to Attack New ROH Champion

Former basketball player Satnam Singh made his AEW debut on Dynamite last night, attacking Samoa Joe in the aftermath of his ROH Championship win against Minoru Suzuki. Singh appears to be aligned with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt in a new heel stable originally formed at Supercard of Honor.

Singh, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, never managed to get his NBA career off the ground, but his massive size could help him find more success in the world of pro wrestling, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful. Singh originally tried out for WWE in 2017, where he would have fit in great, but instead he signed with AEW in 2021, proving that he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair!

That wasn't even the thing that cheesed The Chadster off the most about AEW Dynamite this week. Right from the start of the show, AEW proved that they have zero respect or WWE and everything that Vince McMahon has done for professional wrestling. Everybody who knows anything about wrestling knows that you are supposed to start a wrestling show with a twenty-minute promo, but instead, AEW opened Dynamite with an incredible match between CM Punk and Penta Oscuro. The Chadster was so outraged by this that he will probably not be able to perform sexually for at minimum another six months, which just goes to show how much of a bully Tony Khan is.

The Chadster has written before about how disrespectful to WWE it is for AEW to place such an emphasis on tag team wrestling, but that hasn't stopped Tony Khan in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!!! This week, not only did the AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeat reDragon in a match, but after the match, ROH and AAA Tag champs FTR came to the ramp and build hype for a match between the two teams.

We can all agree that it's extremely disrespectful of AEW to cater to wrestling fans with their shows. AEW should know their place and stop trying to compete with WWE, when there wouldn't even be a professional wrestling business without WWE. But no, Tony Khan thinks he knows better than freaking Vince McMahon, who basically invented Sports Entertainment. And nowhere is that more evident than in the slow-building angle between Wardlow and MJF, which once again thrilled fans on Dynamite last night when Wardlow cost MJF a victory against Shawn Dean.

The Chadster hasn't been upset since… well, since the last episode of AEW Dynamite. But just because AEW disrespects WWE all the time doesn't mean it's not a big deal. It's a good thing the wrestling journalism business has The Chadster to #standupforwwe, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

