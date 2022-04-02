Supercard of Honor Surprise: Samoa Joe is All Elite

This weekend is meant to be all about WrestleMania, but even the most stupendous WrestleMania of all time may have trouble competing with Supercard of Honor. The first Ring of Honor show since Tony Khan purchased the company served as a love letter to the company that, in many ways, spawned AEW itself while relaunching ROH with a new status quo and showcasing AEW stars at the same time. And they capped the whole thing off with the return of ROH legend and former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. And The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it!

Joe appeared after the main event to defend ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham from an assault by Jay Lethal, who turned heel earlier in the show by cheating to defeat Lee Moriarity, and Lethal's accomplice, Sonjay Dutt. It was the perfect way to end a show that was packed with technical wrestling classics and multiple title changes, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business to do it on the week that WWE has worked so hard to put on WrestleMania.

Tony Khan also announced that Wheeler Yuta, who won the ROH Pure Championship during the show, has also officially signed with AEW. Auughh man! So unfair!

Here are the full results of the show, from Ring of Honor's website (where you can read summaries of each match):

ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Results

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian

AQA defeated Miranda Alize

Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) w/Tully Blanchard defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom & Cheeseburger)

Dalton Castle defeated Joe Hendry

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card Results

Swerve Strickland defeated Alex Zayne

Brian Cage w/Tully Blanchard defeated Ninja Mack

Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal

Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to become Interim ROH Women's World Champion

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay & Mark Briscoe to win the title

Minoru Suzuki defeated ROH World Television Champion Rhett Titus to win the title

Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods to win the title

Jonathan Gresham defeated Bandido w/Chavo Guerrero Jr. to become Undisputed ROH World Champion