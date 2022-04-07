FTR and Young Bucks Main Event Disrespectful Post-Mania Dynamite

If the history of AEW and the long-term success of AEW Dynamite reveal one thing about the company's owner, it's this: Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the professional wrestling business. Case in point: two tag teams main evented Dynamite this week, as the Young Bucks challenged FTR for both the AAA and ROH tag team championships. Yes, you heard The Chadster right: the main event of AEW's flagship show was a tag team match. And it wasn't even two singles stars thrown together beating the tag champs. It was two established tag teams competing over the stakes of showing which one is the best tag team in the world. And AEW Dynamite calls itself a wrestling show!

If Tony Khan had any respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, he would understand that there's nothing less important than tag team wrestling, except maybe for cruiserweight. Sure, if you need to fill the space between three commercial breaks on Raw, you could put together a meaningless tag team match. And yes, maybe it's good for an ongoing odd couple comedy routine with an old veteran and a young stoner, but that's it. AEW's insistence on taking tag team wrestling so seriously is just so disrespectful. Aughh man! So unfair!

Nevertheless, FTR defeated the Young Bucks in the main event of Dynamite last night in what can only be described as an epic match. The Bucks restrained some of their more ridiculous tendencies, allowing the match to progress more in FTR's style. The Bucks also nearly cheated to win, but the decision was reversed at the last second and FTR ended up coming out on top. When AEW first launched, they promised that tag team wrestling would be treated with this kind of respect, but The Chadster never thought they would be stupid enough to follow through with it. And to do it the week after WrestleMania, when WWE just showed the world the epitome of professional wrestling with things like YouTube celebrity Logan Paul in a match, television celebrity Johnny Knoxville in a match, radio and football celebrity Pat McAffee in a match, and 80-year-old Vince McMahon in a match. That's how you put on a wrestling show, but The Chadster would never expect Tony Khan to be able to understand that, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

