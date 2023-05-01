Saturday Night Live 1975 Opener Subject of Jason Reitman, Sony Film Jason Reitman & Sony are teaming up for a feature film spotlighting the drama that went into getting Saturday Night Live on the air in 1975.

Heading into the current 48th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, series creator Lorne Michaels discussed having some interesting plans in mind to celebrate the long-running sketch comedy/music series' 50th season. Well, it sounds like Deadline Hollywood has some intel on one of those plans. Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Sony are reuniting for a feature film spotlighting the behind-the-scenes drama that went into getting SNL on the air in 1975. Reitman is reteaming with Gil Kenan (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) on the script, which will be based on interviews conducted by the duo with all the living cast, writers, and crew.

Set on October 11, 1975, the film focuses on the night when "a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. The chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, as we countdown the minutes in real-time to the infamous words, Live From New York, it's Saturday Night." Jason Blumenfeld and Erica Mills are set to produce alongside Reitman and Kenan.

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.