Saturday Night Live Bids Morgan Wallen "Buh-Bye" Over COVID Violation

After kicking off its 46th season in grand fashion with host Chris Rock, musical artist Megan Thee Stallion, and the debut of Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, NBC's Saturday Night Live is looking to knock out four more live shows this month. On October 10th, comedian/actor Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) and musical guest Morgan Wallen will be taking the lead, with Issa Rae (Insecure) and Justin Bieber set for October 17th. Well, at least that was the plan. On Wednesday, the long-running sketch comedy-music series announced that Wallen would not be performing this weekend.

The news comes after a TikTok video of the country music artist at a house party minus a mask began circulating on social media. In the video, Wallen is seen doing shots in a crowded party where social distancing and masks were not in play and also seen kissing an unmasked woman. Wallen was contacted by the show and informed that he was being cut from the show "because of COVID protocols," but he said in his Instagram post (see below) that SNL creator Lorne Michaels told him his appearance would be rescheduled for another time [Ed. Note: LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!!]. "It's a tough video for me to make but a necessary one," Wallen explained. "My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down… I think I have growing up to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

Even with the cast, writers, and staff/crews receiving regular COVID testing, SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the others still have health concerns- and Michaels makes it clear that he's still not sure they can make the magic happen. "We don't know that we're going to be able to pull it off. We're going to be as surprised as everyone else when it actually goes on," he explained. "We just have to stay clean and focused until October 3rd. And then we do five shows in a row."

