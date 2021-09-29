Saturday Night Live Cast, Owen Wilson Check In From S47 Table Read

Actor Owen Wilson & musical guest Kacey Musgraves are set to kick off the 47th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend, and they're doing it with a number of familiar faces returning. Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman (congrats!), Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang (congrats!) will be back, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) joining. But the season won't be without some goodbyes, with series regular Beck Bennett and feature player Lauren Holt departing the long-running sketch comedy/music series. So with only a handful of days to go, guess what it's time for?

After this weekend's season-opener, SNL will have three new episodes in a row before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts. Now here's a look behind the scenes of the first table read of Season 47:

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return (we're expecting a promo video possibly today, with on-set promos with Wilson and Musgraves on Wednesday or Thursday):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)