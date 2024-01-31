Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

Saturday Night Live Checks-In with Ayo Edebiri During SNL Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live checks in with host Ayo Edebiri during the read-thru for this weekend's show (with musical guest Jennifer Lopez).

Article Summary SNL welcomes Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez for this weekend's show.

Midweek sketch released featuring Edebiri with SNL cast members.

Behind-the-scenes from the SNL Season 49 cast photo shoot showcased.

SNL Season 49 features a star-studded cast and continues its comedic legacy.

Heading into Wednesday night, NBC's Saturday Night Live rolled out the video "red-carpet welcome" for host Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) & musical guest Jennifer Lopez – followed by a midweek sketch featuring Edebiri and SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, and Ego Nwodim (which you can check out above). Now, it's time to see how things are going for Edebiri during the official read-thru for the weekend with the SNL case & writers.

Here's a look at SNL's post from earlier this evening – with the on-stage promos expected to drop on Thursday:

Saturday Night Live Season 49: A Look Back…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

