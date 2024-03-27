Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, ramy youssef, saturday night live, snl, travis scott

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Ramy Youssef, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live social media accounts checked in with host Ramy Youssef and the SNL cast during tonight's read-thru.

Article Summary Saturday Night Live gears up for Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott this weekend.

SNL to welcome back Kristen Wiig and Ryan Gosling as hosts in April.

Behind-the-scenes sneak peek of SNL cast at read-thru shared on social media.

Season 49 continues to spotlight comedy, politics, and musical performances.

We've got a big three weeks coming up when it comes to NBC's Saturday Night Live. We have SNL Alum Kristen Wiig returning to host on April 6th (with musical guest Raye) and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy) returning to host on April 13th (with musical guest Chris Stapleton). But before then, we have the month of March to wrap up – with host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott set for this weekend. After getting some help from Kenan Thompson earlier today with the midweek sketch, we're getting a chance to check out Youssef and the SNL team during tonight's read-thru:

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

