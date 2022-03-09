Saturday Night Live Checks In with Zoë Kravitz During SNL Read-Thru

While we're excited to see Zoë Kravitz (with musical guest Rosalía) host this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're damn proud to admit that we're actually bigger fans of Hulu's High Fidelity, her series take on the John Cusack film and Nick Hornby novel that maintained the spirit of the two while still standing as its own art. So we've had to keep Hulu sitting in the corner & facing the wall for killing it after only one season. Yup, we're still bitter about that. But definitely not towards Kravitz, who we're getting a chance to check in with because it's Wednesday, it's SNL read-thru, and … dammit, that's just how the system goes! Sorry, we're still a little thrown by last Saturday's extra promo from Oscar Isaac, Charli XCX, and Aidy Bryant.

Now here's a look at Kravitz, who's already impressing us by showing us how she's too much "in the zone" to look up for a photo op- it's that kinda commitment to the week that makes for a great episode. Now here's hoping we get to see some moments from the SNL cast, too:

Now here's a look back at SNL welcoming Kravitz and Rosalía to Studio 8H:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).