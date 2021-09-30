Saturday Night Live: Daniel Craig Just Learned He's Social Media Icon

With actor Owen Wilson & musical guest Kacey Musgraves kicking off the 47th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend, it seems like a good time to cover how SNL still impacts pop culture even after nearly 50 years of sketch comedy & music. Perfect example? The 2020 episode hosted by Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) where his intro for The Weeknd would go on to become the weekend anthem for all of social media: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," with body language that screams more about a much-needed two-break than an awesome musical performance. Nearly two years later, Craig is finally learning about his online popularity, thanks to an interview with The New York Times earlier this month where Craig was shown the mountain of GIFs and memes that were created out of that moment.

"They do? It's amazing. I don't know what that is, but thank you. That's lovely. I suppose I'd have to have social media to know what that was all about," Craig responded when made aware of his status as a social media icon & internet "golden god." Now here's a look back at where it all began:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman (congrats!), Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang (congrats!) will be back for Season 47, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) joining. But the season won't be without some goodbyes, with series regular Beck Bennett and feature player Lauren Holt departing the long-running sketch comedy/music series.

After this weekend's season-opener, SNL will have three new episodes in a row before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts. Now here's a look behind the scenes of the first table read of Season 47:

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return (we're expecting a promo video possibly today, with on-set promos with Wilson and Musgraves on Wednesday or Thursday):

