Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions

So it's Wednesday night, which means it's time to check out this week's host in the middle of the table read for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Now there's been some controversy swirling around Saturday's host, billionaire inventor, and Pete Davidson's possible future smoking buddy Elon Musk (with musical guest Miley Cyrus) but there's something to be said for giving folks the benefit of the doubt because… oh, who are we kidding? The dude's wearing a ******* bandana for his COVID mask! We're going to put aside the health aspects for now because to be fair? Without actually examining said bandana, we can't make any claims about how effective (or ineffective) it might be and we're still waiting for Dr. Fauci to call us back on the whole issue about when and where even vaccinated people should wear masks. Oh no, my friends. We're going in a different direction and having a little fun at his expense (we heard he has an excellent sense of humor)- follow us, won't you?

We're going to move past the blatant too-cute-by-a-million, as-subtle-as-a-sledgehammer "Nuke Mars" shirt because what's the deal with the bandana? Is he a "Hangman" Adam Page fan? Was he a Young Guns fan growing up? Is he trying to hold up the SNL cast and writers? Is it begging to be made into a million memes? Did he arrive on horseback? Did he just get done robbing a train? Is there about ten tons of metaphor in that last question?

But that's not all! What's with the also-not-too-subtle "Studio 8H" in the background? Are they trying to make sure we don't doubt that he's actually there? Are they try to fake this like the moon landing? Do people really think the moon landing was faked? (Really? No s**t. Wow. That's insane). Also, are those scripts or the "skit ideas" he gathered over the past several days? We smell a conspiracy going on, and we plan to get to the bottom of it before he starts talking about loving apples (please let one Rick and Morty fan out there reading this get that reference). Here's a look at SNL's post from earlier today offering a peek at the table read… or is it? BWAHAHAHAHAHA!

