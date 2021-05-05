Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Isn't "Freaking Out" Over Elon Musk

With only days to go until Elon Musk hosts this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus)- and on the day we should be getting a look at Musk during the table read- SNL cast member Pete Davidson is sharing his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the billionaire inventor's hosting. Sitting down with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers, Davidson revealed that he would be having dinner with SNL co-creator Lorne Michaels and Musk after he's taped Meyers' show. From there, Davidson says that he's "excited" to meet Musk and that he would not only go to space with him but would "100,000 percent" get high with him. As to the pushback that both Musk and SNL have received, Davidson doesn't get it- saying he doesn't understand while people are "freaking out" about the decision to have "the guy that makes the Earth better, kinda… and he makes cool things… and sends people to Mars" (starting at the 4:40 mark in the clip below).

Here's a look at Davidson's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he also explains why he's removing some of his tattoos and how his phone call with Eminem went. On May 15, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) is set to host, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting, with musical guest Lil Nas X– who already took to Twitter to promise "Montero" and a new song:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pete Davidson Reveals Why He Had Some of His Tattoos Removed (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI2o99rbxPc)

