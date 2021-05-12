Saturday Night Live Feels Like SNL Again with Host Keegan-Michael Key

So what day is it? And what do we usually get from NBC's Saturday Night Live on Wednesdays before a new episode? Yup, that's right. Fans get a look at the host in the middle of a table read- and that's exactly what they got today. In the Instagram post below, we have a look at Keegan-Michael Key (hosting, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo)- and can we just say how nice it is to have some normalcy back? No ten-tons of drama to overshadow the episode- and bonus? Viewers will have a host who can both make and save a sketch. Add in that we're expecting nothing but excellence from Rodrigo and we're willing to say that we're feeling cautiously optimistic.

Here's a look at Key in the middle of red through posted earlier today:

Now here's a look back at Key and Rodrigo's intro video for this weekend's turn, and then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting and Lil Nas X as the musical guest (and who has already promised "Montero" and a new song):

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.