Saturday Night Live Honors Bad Bunny, Your WWE 24/7 Champ (For Now)

When it comes to NBC's Saturday Night Live, we have their schedule on lock. With Bridgerton and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons star Regé-Jean Page and rapper Bad Bunny taking the Studio 8H stage this weekend, we've had the mandatory intro video, a look at Page during table reads, and a promo (though only one, surprisingly). We mentioned that Friday and Saturday would probably be for random, unexpected stuff. Well, it looks like we were right because SNL is using its social media accounts to pay tribute to the high honor that Bad Bunny wears proudly around his waist (just not in the image they shared): the WWE 24/7 Championship- which is expected to be defended against anyone at any time. Hmmm…

In fact, here's a look at Bad Bunny on Instagram with the title:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

Now here's a look at SNL's posts from earlier today- which left us wondering (A) who will end up WWE 24/7 Champ during the show and (B) how many times will it change hands? If Kate McKinnon doesn't hold the title for at least a hot minute, though? We riot.

The 24/7 champ himself pic.twitter.com/2Gkv5JqppF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Here's a look back at the promo that was released on Thursday, with Page and SNL's Melissa Villaseñor feeling inspired by Bad Bunny to try a different take on their names:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.