Saturday Night Live Host Regina King Takes Studio 8H Stage in Style

With tomorrow night marking host Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff's first time taking to stage of Studio 8H, NBC's Saturday Night Live is adding a little something "extra" to their weekly promo schedule. Following up on the intro video, table read image, and promo video (more on that below), SNL posted a brief clip of King entering the main stage from the main center door in slow-motion style in a way we can totally respect because it's exactly the kind of thing we would do.

Now here's a look at that moment, followed by a look back at this week's promos that find King and Rateliff joined by SNL cast member Beck Bennett. The first promo finds the trio succumbing to the reality of "the power of positive thinking. Following that, a misunderstanding between King and Bennett leads to some awkward Valentine's Day confusion:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.