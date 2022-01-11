Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Ariana DeBose & Roddy Ricch

Earlier this month, we were surprised to hear that NBC's Saturday Night Live would be returning for the second half of the season on January 15. We were expecting more around the 22nd or 29th of the month but here we are now only days away from host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Schmigadoon!) and musical guest rapper Roddy Ricch hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend. With the plans to have a full cast & crew as well as a live audience (at least as of the writing) still in play, we kicked off the first stage in the promo process.

With long-running sketch comedy/music series set to return on January 15th, here's a look at the formal intro video for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).