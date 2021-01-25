Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly Host SNL Return

We're now only days away from the return of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the second half of Season 46, with John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place Part II) hosting SNL for the first time and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly riding shotgun- a first for both when it comes to taking the Studio 8H stage. And they're not the only first-timers on the schedule, with February 6 seeing Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers taking the reigns; and on February 13, Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff performing (hosts/musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows haven't been announced yet).

So to get everyone in the mood, SNL is offering a little "pep rally" video showing the team getting back to work- and you know what that means? Images of Krasinski at rehearsal and promo videos with Krasinki and Kelly are on their way:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.