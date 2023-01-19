Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson's Aubrey Plaza/Wednesday Mix-Up In the following Saturday Night Live promo, Sam Smith & Kenan Thompson praise Aubrey Plaza's body of work- even stuff she didn't star in.

With only a pair of days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live host Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Agatha: Coven of Chaos) & musical guest Sam Smith take the main stage of Studio 8H, we've reached our favorite part of the weekly promo cycle. Yup, it's time for the on-stage promo, with Plaza and Smith joined by SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. And for this go-around (sorry, only one this time), Smith and Thompson list off Plaza's filmography to prove just how much they're huge fans of her work. And everything goes well until… well… they get a bit awkward…

Here's a look at Plaza, Smith & Thompson with this week's on-set promo, followed by a look back at the week so far:

And here's a look back at the looks from this week's read-thru that we posted early on Thursday:

In Wednesday's midweek sketch, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman joined Plaza for what started out as an appreciation for Fineman's impressions, only to end… well, we'll let you see for yourselves. We'll just say that it left us with tons of conflicting emotions…

After this weekend, we have Michael B. Jordan (Creed 3) hosting on January 28th, with Lil Baby as the musical guest (with reports that we should be getting another new episode on February 4th). Here's a look back at Plaza & Smith's intro video for this weekend's episode, followed by Plaza discussing with late-night host Jimmy Fallon what it was like working at SNL before her career took off (including some characters for the show that she pitch/performed):

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.