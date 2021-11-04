Saturday Night Live: Kieran Culkin/Ed Sheeran Name Game; No Ghosts?!

Welcome to the Thursday night before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and after a few bumps along the way, an intro video, and a look at our host at read-thru, we've come to that part of to weekly promo cycle. Yup, Succession star & this weekend's host Kieran Culkin (with musical guest Ed Sheeran there in spirit) is in Studio 8H for some on-stage promos with SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd– let's take a look!

So in the following two promos, Gardner and Redd let Culkin in on the name game (though we're giving bonus points to Gardner for how well her joke flowed), and then Culkin has to break the news to the duo that there won't be anyone from Jersey Shore or any ghosts on the show this week. The "ghost" thing hits pretty hard…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kieran Culkin's SNL Episode Will Feature Music, Sketches and Ghosts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jyi20gLszzo)

Here's a look at Culkin having a good time at read-thru, followed by a look at what's ahead for this month:

Earlier this week, we learned who else will be taking the stage of Studio 8H this month. On November 13th, we have Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) hosting with musical guest Taylor Swift. Then on November 20th, we have Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) hosting with musical guest Saweetie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kieran Culkin Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L6W0k_bLzs)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).