Saturday Night Live: Megan Thee Stallion & SNL Cast at Read-Thru

After a midweek promo that scored very nicely (more on that in a second), we're back to see how things are going with this week's episode of Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live. That means it's not just time to check in with how things are going with host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion (fresh off of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and following up on her 2020 SNL appearance) during read-thru but also what the rest of the cast is up to. And thanks to Instagram & screencaps from SNL's IG Stories, that just got a whole lot easier:

In the following midweek promo, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman shows up to check in on Megan to see how excited she is to be hosting this weekend. Unfortunately, the good times get sidetracked by a little "naked truth" that Megan needs to share with Sherman- take a look:

Of course, we still have two big questions that need to be answered (maybe during the first half-hour of the show). Will we get two more live shows (October 22nd & 29th) before a break, and when will they drop the hosts' & musical guests' intel? Until then, here's a look back at Megan Thee Stallion's SNL welcome video that was released on Tuesday:

Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live Season 48, SNL Future & More

Speaking with The New York Times, Michaels addressed the casting changes, labeling the upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change. He also had some reassuring words for "Weekend Update" fans and teased what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

… Except with Colin Jost, Michael Che & "Weekend Update": "Particularly, coming into a midterm election, I just need that part ['Weekend Update' with Che & Jost] to be as solid as it is."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."