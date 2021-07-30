Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Gets Backlash from Simone Biles Posts

Take a comedian like Saturday Night Live co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, who has made no bones about the fact that when it comes to comedy there's pretty much no such thing as "taboo" topics. Basically, that once you start picking and choosing who or what can or cannot be the subject of a joke you begin a quick slide down a slippery slope to having "thought police" monitoring everything. Now combine that with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who withdrew from the first round of the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health (with the team going on to win the Silver medal). We're guessing you can figure out where things are about to get ugly, right?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Che posted (and since deleted, which tends to be his practice with posts), "I got 3 min of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence." Che would then go on to post select responses to his initial post, which would've been enough to get the fires raging. But it was the sharing of a joke involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of sexually abusing Biles and others before being sentenced to prison in 2018. "Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure" was the joke Che shared, with added commentary from Che that included "absolutely tasteless" and "9/10." The reaction since has been pretty swift, moving from social media to mainstream media coverage- so much so that the Saturday Night Live star responded with "Can't believe they got me. Yall know I only do jokes about whites and cops. S'all good now I changed my password and everything."

Currently, Che is still finding it hard to believe that Yahoo exists…

