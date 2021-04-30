Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Not Buying NY Post/Elon Musk "Scoop"

Anyone else getting a feeling that the build-up to the May 8th return of NBC's Saturday Night Live may prove to be more interesting than the actual show itself? Considering the response recently-announced host Elon Musk (with musical guest Miley Cyrus) has received, that's a tough bar to clear- especially considering about 98.7% of it has been negative. And that not-too-thrilled vibe isn't just shared among the viewers- SNL folks Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, and Aidy Bryant posted varying degrees of pushback on social media (and we offered our humble historical suggestion on how the SNL cast should handle things here). The person we've been following the most on the topic had been "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, who's been playing his cards pretty close- and rightfully using the situation to bust Colin Jost's chops in so many uncomfortable ways.

Earlier this week, Che spoke about the controversy with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I am excited to meet him," Che said of Musk taking to the stage to host during the 46th season. But he may also have an ulterior motive at play, joking, "But I don't know if he knows, usually, we have this tradition at 'Saturday Night Live,' it's customary for the hosts to give like a couple million dollars to the cast members." Today, Che took issue with a The New York Post article (living in NYC, you should know that even fish deserve better than to be wrapped in The Post) reporting that the SNL cast "won't be forced to appear" with Musk in any sketches or segments. We'll leave it to Che to take it from here- but we'll just say that we respect Che's ability to find a silver lining in any situation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monologue: Miley Cyrus is Sorry She's Not Perfect – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPcJ0KmRrJA)

