Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Wants Us to Know He's Not Leaving SNL

Well, we can honestly say we weren't expecting to offer up two Saturday Night Live posts in one day during an off week, but when some writers mistake a comedian on a stage doing stand-up with someone giving a press conference. In case you missed it, a piece (we won't link) was posted based on reports from a Minneapolis performance that SNL co-head writer & co-"Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che was leaving "Weekend Update" the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series because he had mentioned it during his act. Well, Che took to his Instagram account to clarify a few things. First, he isn't leaving SNL and what was reported was something he said (as mentioned earlier) during his act. From there, he goes "on the record" to clarify a few other things from his act that were jokes. Because he was on stage. And telling jokes is what he does for a living. And does it well. So here's a look at Che's response via Instagram post (which, just like every assignment message on Mission: Impossible, has a limited life span):

On April 2nd, we have Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) hosting with musical guest Gunna. Then on April 9th, we have Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) hosting with musical guest Camila Cabello. And finally, we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th.

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).