Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: adam driver, nbc, olivia rodrigo, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Adam Driver Gets Into Character

Adam Driver goes an extra mile to get into character in the following midweek sketch for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Now that Adam Driver (Ferrari) & musical guest Olivia Rodrigo have received their official welcome from NBC's Saturday Night Live on Tuesday, it's time to get down to business. With a look at the SNL read-thru on tap for later today, we have Driver's midweek sketch to pass along. In the following clip, we get a look into the process that Driver goes through to get into character. Any character.

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video, rolling out the red carpet for Driver & Rodrigo ahead of this weekend's show. – and don't forget that SNL icon Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish are on tap to send us off into the holiday break on December 16th:

Last week, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!