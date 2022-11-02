Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Amy Schumer's Baby Has Needs

Now that we officially have last weekend's episode of NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live out of our system and a welcome video for this weekend's host, Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer), and musical guest Steve Lacy, it's time to start looking ahead to what Saturday night might bring. That brings us to the midweek sketch, with Schumer joined by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson as the latter does a rundown of Schumer's rider. With our host being a new mom, there are definitely some needs that the baby will have. Like loose cigarettes. Or a gun.

Here's a look at how it all makes sense (along with an unexpected cameo from SNL cast member Michael Longfellow):

And here's a look back at the official intro "welcome video" for Schumer and Lacy that was released on Tuesday, with more SNL previews & updates rolling out throughout the week (like a look inside the SNL read-thru later today):

In the "Cut for Time" sketch "JNCO Longs," Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman, and Bowen Yang are three friends out at a bar who notice their friend, Chuck (Jack Harlow), who they haven't seen in a long time and who now looks quite different. Well, Chuck explains that it all has to do with his new JNCO Longs. What are JNCO Longs? Well, you're about to find out. But just to be clear, this sketch does not go in the direction you think it's going to go. And if you're not p***ing yourselves over Sherman's facial expressions every time Chuck touches her, then you have no sense of humor.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.