Saturday Night Live Promo: Meet Master Thespian Lil Baby Angel Carey

Okay, we'll own it. Things got a little busy so we're playing a bit of catch-up when it comes to this week's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and musical guest Kid Cudi. So we have a look at the table read waiting for you- but before we get to that? Yup, it's Thursday so that means it's "live promos" time- with Mulligan and Kid Cudi being joined by SNL cast member and Kenan star Kenan Thompson.

In the first promo, Mulligan is the proud recipient of an official nickname from Thompson (and it actually is a pretty good one); while in the second promo, Thompson has some concerns about Mulligan's ability to move away from her super-serious roles- and we think she puts his mind at ease?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Carey Mulligan Gets a New Nickname from Kenan Thompson – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELekUcNh3qw)

And as promised, here's a look at Mulligan from Wednesday's table read:

A Promising Young Woman pic.twitter.com/ISflcvP9Ol — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2021

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Carey Mulligan Is Hosting Saturday Night Live! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ_SERZvdKw)

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.