Saturday Night Live Season 46: Bill Burr Wants to Be a One-Man Band

After a solid start to its 46th season, NBC's Saturday Night Live is heading into its second of five live episodes in a row- but that didn't mean there weren't going to be some bumps along the way. Earlier this week, viewers learned that musical artist Morgan Wallen had been cut from this week's episode over a violation of the show's COVID policy (more on that below). This means comedian/actor Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) is without a musical guest (for now)- but that's okay. Because as you're about to see, Burr's more than willing to be his own one-man band just as soon as he finishes his awkward promos:

Unfortunately for Burr, Kenan Thompson and the rest of the gang don't seem as in on his idea as he is:

On Wednesday, word came down that the country music artist was cut from this week's episode after a TikTok video of him at a house party minus a mask began circulating on social media. In the video, Wallen is seen doing shots in a crowded party where social distancing and masks were not in play and also seen kissing an unmasked woman. Wallen was contacted by the show and informed that he was being cut from the show "because of COVID protocols," but he said in his Instagram post (see below) that SNL creator Lorne Michaels told him his appearance would be rescheduled for another time.

"It's a tough video for me to make but a necessary one," Wallen explained. "My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down… I think I have growing up to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

Even with the cast, writers, and staff/crews receiving regular COVID testing, SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the others still have health concerns- and Michaels makes it clear that he's still not sure they can make the magic happen. "We don't know that we're going to be able to pull it off. We're going to be as surprised as everyone else when it actually goes on," he explained. "We just have to stay clean and focused until October 3rd. And then we do five shows in a row."

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. On the politics side, Jim Carrey is set to portray Joe Biden, with Maya Rudolph returning as Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin back as Donald Trump (with Bennett's Pence making the cut).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.