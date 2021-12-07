Saturday Night Live: SNL Welcomes Host & Musical Guest Billie Eilish

It's hard to believe that it's been two weeks since Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) and musical guest Saweetie having officially wrapped up their time in Studio 8H, but NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with Billie Eilish as both host and musical guest (always an impressive feat). So to properly kick off the promotional machine for this weekend, we're kicking things off with an intro video for Eilish that's actually a lot of fun. And just so we're clear? We're sending all of the positive vibes we can scrape together to send her way for a great show.

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. Now here's a look at Eilish's official intro video, with the artists taking the stage for double duty during this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish Is SNL's Next Host and Musical Guest! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzIQaRPldHE)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).