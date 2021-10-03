Saturday Night Live: Splitting the Check Gets Weird in Unaired Sketch

If you checked out the 47th season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live (hosted by Loki star Owen Wilson & with musical guest Kacey Musgraves) this weekend, then you're probably feeling like we did. It was a decent "mixed bag" outing anchored by a strong "Weekend Update." Unfortunately, not every sketch made it to air. In the following "Cut for Time" clip, Wilson, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Ego Nwodim haggle over splitting a dinner check- an exercise in absurdity that reveals a lot of disturbing things about Wilson's character. And then things change…

The sketch takes a twisted turn at the end that (no spoilers) offers a knife-twister at Amazon's expense (but not nearly as bad as the shot at Jeff Bezos that did make the cut). Here's a look at "Splitting the Check":

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. SNL now has three new episodes before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

