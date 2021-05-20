Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out

So with Season 46 finale host Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and musical guest Lil Nas X ready to take the stage of Studio 8H for the 46th season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live, you know what it's time for? That's right, the mandatory "on-stage promo skits" and this time around, SNL cast member Chris Redd (who we hope we see more of next season) joins the duo to offer a small sample of what we can expect. And with Lil Nas X already posting a promise on social media that "Montero" and a new song will be in play that night (we're thinking the song that's dropping on Friday), our excitement is already pretty high.

First up, Redd makes us realize that maybe all of the masks in play make it hard to know exactly who's in the cast; while in the follow-up, the duo promises the best show of the season (are you listening Keegan-Michael Key?)- they're just not willing to hug on it. Sorry, Redd…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X Agree This Finale Is the Best SNL Show of the Season (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mInZGoGBlqc)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Hosting the SNL Season Finale! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTjGIndiFi0)

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.