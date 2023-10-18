Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Title Is On The Line: Bad Bunny vs Benito (VIDEO)

In the following midweek sketch, it's official. This weekend. Benito. Bad Bunny. For NBC's Saturday Night Live title. Here's a look...

It's not like we needed more reasons to be psyched about Bad Bunny both hosting & performing during this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. But then he had to go and cut a promo (with James Austin Johnson as the ring announcer) that taps into his love for professional wrestling – so not fair. Because what you have waiting for you below is something far more than just an SNL midweek promo – it's "Benito" challenging "Bad Bunny" for the SNL title. And if anyone over at SNL is reading this, we would be more than happy to take that SNL title belt off your hands… just saying.

And don't forget that October 28th brings host/comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters to the stages of Studio 8H. Now, here's a look at Bad Bunny & Johnson from this week's SNL midweek sketch (with read-thru looks most likely later today):

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny

On Tuesday, SNL rolled out the video intro "red carpet" for the mega-multi-talent Bad Bunny, who's been having a pretty good run of things lately. The Grammy Award-winner recently dropped the surprise LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") to praise from fans & critics alike. Here's a look at the welcome video that was released earlier this week:

Of course, Bad Bunny is no newbie to SNL, appearing as the musical guest on the February 20, 2021, episode (with host Regé-Jean Page) – and appearing in the sketches "Loco" and "Sea Shanty":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!