Saturday Night Live Video Confirms Season 48 Has Officially Wrapped Saturday Night Live released a video showcasing the highlights from Season 48 - meaning the writers' strike-shortened season has wrapped.

We had a feeling that this day was coming about an hour or two into the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike back at the beginning of the month. So when they announced that SNL alum Pete Davidson (Bupkis), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) were set to host the final episodes, that seemed to be done less out of hopeful optimism and more on showing the audience what might've been. But based on what NBC's Saturday Night Live released this afternoon, it's safe to call it when it comes to Season 48: April 15th's show with host Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) & musical guest Karol G is now the official 48th season finale.

Because it's pretty safe to say that once SNL releases a "Best of Season 48" compilation video, that's pretty much a wrap on this run. Much like what happened with the pandemic, it will interesting to see if some cast members use this time to quietly depart the long-running sketch comedy/music series or stay on for another season, what with the current season being cut short. Here's a look at some of the season's highlights:

In the following sketch/ad "Phone Case," SNL star Bowen Yang demonstrates the extreme lengths that folks will go to protect their phone when they're caught up in crappy phone plans that make them wait forever for a trade-in. Of course, things go from extreme to nightmarish conditions – that is, until Yang wakes up with the comfort of knowing that T-Mobile has got their back (and make sure to stick around for a cute pup reveal). Here's a look:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!